Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain revises coronavirus death toll to over 28,000

Spain's health ministry reported on Friday a total of 28,313 coronavirus deaths, after adjusting its database to remove duplications and errors, and said that there were still nine active clusters across Spain. The death toll had not been updated since June 7, when Spain reported 27,136 deaths, while the country was implementing a new methodology for logging deaths and cases.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:58 IST
Spain revises coronavirus death toll to over 28,000

Spain's health ministry reported on Friday a total of 28,313 coronavirus deaths, after adjusting its database to remove duplications and errors, and said that there were still nine active clusters across Spain.

The death toll had not been updated since June 7, when Spain reported 27,136 deaths, while the country was implementing a new methodology for logging deaths and cases. The new number, which also showed 53 new deaths in the past week through Thursday, is still lower than before the first major revision in late May, when the health ministry lowered the death toll by nearly 2,000.

Spain is preparing to end its state of emergency on Saturday, which will allow free travel across the country and the opening up of its borders to much needed tourism. As the focus has changed from reining in the pandemic through a strict lockdown to keeping the coronavirus in check via early detection of localised outbreaks, Spanish regions have been reviewing their statistics to resume case-by-case reporting to the health ministry.

Around 34 coronavirus clusters had been detected in the past month-and-a-half, Health Minister Salvador Illa told a news conference, but the number has come down significantly of late. "Nine clusters are still active, but all are under control," Illa said, explaining they had been reported in slaughterhouses, but also in nursing homes, from parties, in groups of seasonal workers, or were related to neighbouring Portugal.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC refuses stay on govt decision for requisition of Eros Grand hotel as COVID hospital

The Delhi High Court has refused to stay the AAP governments decision to requisition a property of the luxurious Eros Grand Resorts and Hotels Pvt Ltd for converting it into an extended COVID-19 hospital, saying there has been extraordinary...

U.N. sets inquiry into racism after George Floyd death

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday condemned discriminatory and violent policing that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month and ordered a report be drawn up on systemic racism against people of African de...

Govt mills paid over Rs 1 lakh crore to sugarcane growers in last three years, a record: UP CM

Government mills in Uttar Pradesh have paid Rs 1,00,325 crore for sugarcane bought from 47 lakh farmers of the state in the past three years, which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said is a record. Speaking at a programme organised at his of...

Opposition parties not invited to all-party meet slam govt, question criteria

Opposition parties like the RJD, AAP and AIMIM reacted angrily on Friday over not being invited to the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation along the India-China border and raised questions over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020