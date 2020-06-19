Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patient dies after family members unplug ventilator to plug in cooler at Kota hospital

The family members allegedly did not seek permission to plug in the cooler and when the patient died, they "misbehaved" with the medical staff and the resident doctor on duty, the hospital authorities said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:03 IST
Patient dies after family members unplug ventilator to plug in cooler at Kota hospital

A 40-year-old man died at a government hospital here after his family members allegedly unplugged the ventilator he was on to plug in an air cooler. He was suspected to be suffering from COVID-19 and admitted at ICU in the Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) Hospital on June 13. His test report, however, came negative later. Hospital authorities said a three-member committee will probe the incident.

The man was shifted to an isolation ward on June 15 as a safety measure after another patient in the ICU tested positive for the disease. Since it was very hot in the isolation ward, his family members bought an air cooler the same day. On finding no socket for the cooler, they allegedly unplugged the ventilator but almost half-an-hour later, the ventilator ran out of power. The immediately informed doctors and medical staff, who administered CPR upon the patient, but he died.

Hospital superintendent Dr Naveen Saxena said the committee comprising the deputy superintendent, nursing superintendent and chief medical officer on duty will probe the incident and submit the report on Saturday. The committee has recorded statements of medical staff in the isolation ward but the family members of the deceased patient are not responding to the panel, he alleged.

The doctor said action would be taken against whoever is found responsible in the probe report. Hospital deputy superintendent Dr Sameer Tandon refused to comment on findings by the committee citing that a probe was underway. The isolation ward is furnished with a medical station with 4-5 medical staff and a resident doctor on duty. The family members allegedly did not seek permission to plug in the cooler and when the patient died, they "misbehaved" with the medical staff and the resident doctor on duty, the hospital authorities said. PTI CORR DPB

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ruling communist parties of Nepal, China hold virtual meeting

Nepal and Chinas ruling communist parties on Friday held a virtual meeting during which they discussed the current political situation and shared their experience on running the party and government. However, according to local media report...

Govt launches portal to promote R&D in mining, mineral sector

The mines ministry on Friday announced the launch of a portal SATYABHAMA with an aim to promote research and development in the mining and minerals sector. This portal will allow online submission of project proposals along with monitoring ...

Bangladesh arrests dozens after migrant workers murdered in Libya

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, June 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Bangladesh police have arrested more than 50 people accused of extorting money from people on false promises of jobs overseas in a major crackdown on human trafficking after 30 mig...

IIM-C to do everything possible for timely completion of MBA programme: Official

Allaying fear of a section of its students who had sought fee waiver citing uncertainty to jobs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities of the IIM-Calcutta have said that the institute will do everything possible to facilitate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020