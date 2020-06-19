Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain revises COVID-19 deaths upwards to above 28,000

Spain's health ministry raised its coronavirus death toll to 28,313 on Friday after ironing out database inconsistencies, and said the disease was under control in Spain's nine remaining active clusters as it prepared to reopen to tourism.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:51 IST
Spain revises COVID-19 deaths upwards to above 28,000
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain's health ministry raised its coronavirus death toll to 28,313 on Friday after ironing out database inconsistencies and said the disease was under control in Spain's nine remaining active clusters as it prepared to reopen to tourism. The death toll had not been updated since June 7, when Spain reported 27,136 deaths while it was implementing a new methodology for logging cases and deaths.

The new tally includes 53 fatalities over the past week till Thursday. Spain is preparing to end its state of emergency on Sunday, allowing free travel across the country and opening up its borders to much-needed European tourism.

Health Minister Salvador Illa said all arriving passengers would have their temperature taken, submit information on whether they have had the virus - which could prompt further tests - as well as provide their whereabouts in Spain. Illa also told a news conference around 34 coronavirus clusters had been detected in the past six weeks, but that number had now fallen sharply.

"Nine clusters are still active, but all are under control," Illa said, adding that nursing homes and slaughterhouses were among the venues where they were detected. Amid repeated changes in recent weeks on when and how to open its borders to foreign tourists, Spain said on Tuesday it might impose a quarantine on British travelers in response to a similar policy announced by Britain.

A foreign ministry source said on Friday Spain expected a decision very soon in its talks with Britain on whether to establish a travel corridor to facilitate tourism and avoid imposing a quarantine on travelers. Britons account for more than a fifth of the roughly 80 million tourists Spain receives every year.

Britain, with more than 42,400 documented coronavirus-linked deaths, and Spain are among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ruling communist parties of Nepal, China hold virtual meeting

Nepal and Chinas ruling communist parties on Friday held a virtual meeting during which they discussed the current political situation and shared their experience on running the party and government. However, according to local media report...

Govt launches portal to promote R&D in mining, mineral sector

The mines ministry on Friday announced the launch of a portal SATYABHAMA with an aim to promote research and development in the mining and minerals sector. This portal will allow online submission of project proposals along with monitoring ...

Bangladesh arrests dozens after migrant workers murdered in Libya

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, June 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Bangladesh police have arrested more than 50 people accused of extorting money from people on false promises of jobs overseas in a major crackdown on human trafficking after 30 mig...

IIM-C to do everything possible for timely completion of MBA programme: Official

Allaying fear of a section of its students who had sought fee waiver citing uncertainty to jobs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities of the IIM-Calcutta have said that the institute will do everything possible to facilitate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020