Satyendar Jain receives plasma therapy, kept under ICU monitoring for 24 hrs
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 11:04 IST
Satyendar Jain, who who was in charge of the health department of Delhi and tested positive for COVID-19, was administered plasma therapy in Max hospital in Saket after his condition worsened on Friday. According to the official information, he will be kept under Intensive Care Unit (ICU) monitoring for 24 hours. As of now, his body temperature is normal and is not suffering from fever anymore.
On Friday, Jain's condition deteriorated and was put on oxygen support. He was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased. The latest CT scan has shown that his pneumonia patch has increased despite his being on continuous oxygen support. Jain was admitted to the hospital in North East Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and had a high fever.
Earlier, the Delhi government had said that Jain's health was improving. He was tested for COVID-19 on June 17 and declared positive for the novel coronavirus. (ANI)
