COVID-19 death toll touches 80 in J-K with 5 more fatalities

Five more COVID-19 patients died in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of fatalities due to the virus in the Union Territory to 80, officials said on Saturday. A 55-year-old coronavirus positive woman from Tujan area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district died at SKIMS hospital at 6:45 am on Saturday, the officials said.

The patient was referred from SMHS as a case of meningioma with obstructive sleep apnea on Tuesday, they said. They said the cause of the death was cardiopulmonary arrest.

A 40-year-old woman from Safa Kadal area of the city here passed away at Chest Diseases hospital on Saturday, the officials said. The woman with underlying heart ailment and diabetes was referred to the facility from SMHS hospital on June 14 after testing positive for the coronavirus, they said.

An 80-year-old man from Shopian who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at SMHS hospital on late Friday night, the officials said. The fourth fatality was of a 65-year-old man from Budgam who passed away at SKIMS, they said.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on Friday with bilateral community acquired pneumonia, the officials added. The patient's sample was taken on Friday and it returned as positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the officials said, adding, he died of cardiopulmonary arrest in the afternoon.

An 80-year-old woman from Kulgam died at SMHS hospital on Saturday, they said. The officials said the woman was admitted to the hospital on June 18 with chest and kidney-related ailments and tested positive for the coronavirus.