Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without quarantine

Spain will end its coronavirus state of emergency, imposed on March 14, on Sunday, and will open its borders to EU and Schengen area countries for a much needed boost to its tourism industry. Gonzalez Laya said British travellers would be subject to the same "triple check" as other European visitors, which consists of checking their origin, taking their temperature and providing contact details in case they need to be traced.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 00:11 IST
Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without quarantine
"We will allow British visitors to enter Spain just like the rest of the European Union or Schengen area from 21 June freely and without the need for the quarantine," foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told BBC News. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spain said on Saturday it would allow in British tourists from Sunday without requiring them to spend two weeks in quarantine, opening up to one of its largest tourism markets after the hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

But as much as Spain wants to welcome British tourists, the UK's current quarantine measures, requiring a two-week period of self-isolation for most people entering the country from abroad, may well put off some potential travellers. Britain is due to review its 14-day quarantine rule on June 29, three weeks after it was introduced.

"We will allow British visitors to enter Spain just like the rest of the European Union or Schengen area from 21 June freely and without the need for the quarantine," foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told BBC News. Spain will end its coronavirus state of emergency, imposed on March 14, on Sunday, and will open its borders to EU and Schengen area countries for a much-needed boost to its tourism industry.

Gonzalez Laya said British travellers would be subject to the same "triple-check" as other European visitors, which consists of checking their origin, taking their temperature and providing contact details in case they need to be traced. "We want to make sure we welcome visitors but do so in safety and security for them as well as for Spaniards," she said.

Spain is still in discussions over whether the UK will similarly lift quarantine measures for Spaniards, she said. But it was opening its borders "out of respect for the 400,000 British citizens who have second residences in Spain" and who are "dying to benefit" from them. No one from the British government was immediately available for comment.

Britons account for more than a fifth of the roughly 80 million tourists Spain receives every year. Britain, which has reported more than 42,500 deaths from coronavirus, and Spain, with over 28,300, are among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19.

Spain will open its border with Portugal on July 1. Earlier on Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in his final weekly televised address before the end of the state of emergency, warned Spaniards not to drop their guard because the virus could return.

"Each of us can be a wall in front of the virus or a route of contagion, it depends on each of us," he said. Spain, which implemented one of Europe's strictest lockdowns that saw people confined to their homes for nearly two months apart from for trips for food, medicines and essential jobs, has been easing restrictions in recent weeks.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast ex-president Bedie says he will run in 2020 election

Ivory Coasts octogenarian former President Henri Konan Bedie will run for office again in presidential elections in October, he said in a statement on Saturday. Bedies candidacy is the latest twist in a turbulent build-up to a vote that is ...

China overplayed its cards, says Gurumurthy

Amid the ongoing border row between New Delhi and Beijing, RSS ideologue Swaminathan Gurumurthy said on Saturday that China has overplayed its cards, unmindful of its highly indebted financial position. Gurumurthy further said Chinas debt t...

6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trumps campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus. The campaigns communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement that quar...

Yoga and health complement each other: CM Adiyanath

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the ancient practice and health complement each other. Immunity increases by practising yoga. If the immunity system of a person is stro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020