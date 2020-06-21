Health News Roundup:  French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633; India reports record rise in coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK PM Johnson to announce new 'one meter plus' social distancing rule: Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a new "one meter plus" social distancing rule to reopen the United Kingdom, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Saturday. The announcement, to be made on Tuesday, will apply to all venues including offices, schools, and pubs, the paper reported, adding that it will take effect from July 4.

Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases including 22 in Beijing

Mainland China reported on Sunday 26 new confirmed coronavirus cases for June 20, down from 27 a day earlier, driven largely by the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in the Chinese capital. Of the new infections, 22 were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement, the same as a day earlier.

Australian state extends state of emergency as coronavirus cases surge

Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, on Sunday extended its state of emergency for four more weeks to July 19, as it battles a spike in coronavirus infections with a pick-up in community transmission. The move came a day after the state announced it would reimpose restrictions capping visitors to households to five people and outdoor gatherings to 10, starting Monday. The limits had been relaxed to allow 20 people in households and public gatherings on June 1.

U.S. halts test of Trump-touted hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients

The U.S. National Institutes of Health said on Saturday it has halted a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The study found that hydroxychloroquine, which President Donald Trump has frequently touted a possible treatment, did not provide any benefit to the patients, even though it did no harm, NIH said in a statement.

Mexico reports 4,717 new coronavirus infections, 387 deaths: health ministry

Mexico on Saturday reported 4,717 new infections and 387 additional deaths from the coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the total number in the country to 175,202 cases and 20,781 deaths. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

India reports record rise in coronavirus cases; Delhi cancels all medical staff leave

India reported a record jump in coronavirus infections on Saturday, a day after the government in the capital New Delhi ordered hospitals to cancel any leave and have workers return to duty immediately. India saw an increase of 14,516 COVID-19 cases, the health ministry said, taking the total to 395,047 with 12,948 deaths.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 687 to 189,822: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 687 to 189,822, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The Institute also reported a death toll of 8,882. On Saturday, the figure stood at 8,883. No explanation was given why the number in Sunday's tally decreased by one.

Brazil records nearly 50,000 coronavirus deaths as crisis deepens

Nearly 50,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, the world No. 2 hotspot, with 1,022 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. A total of 49,976 people have officially died from COVID-19 in Brazil, according to the ministry, with a total of 1,067,579 confirmed cases. Only the United States has recorded more deaths and cases.

U.S. CDC reports 2,215,618 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 2,215,618 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 32,218 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 690 to 119,055. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 19 compared with its previous report released on Friday.

French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633

The number of deaths in France from COVID-19 has risen by 19 from Friday to stand at 29,633, the health ministry said on Saturday. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 641 to 160,093.