Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian state extends state of emergency as coronavirus cases spike

The limits had been relaxed on June 1 to allow up to 20 people in households and public gatherings. Victoria reported 19 new infections on Sunday, the fifth day of double digit-rises.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 21-06-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 11:29 IST
Australian state extends state of emergency as coronavirus cases spike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's second-most populous state Victoria on Sunday extended its state of emergency for four more weeks to July 19, as it battles a spike in coronavirus infections with a pick-up in community transmission. The move came a day after the state announced it would reimpose restrictions capping visitors to households to five people and outdoor gatherings to 10, starting Monday. The limits had been relaxed on June 1 to allow up to 20 people in households and public gatherings.

Victoria reported 19 new infections on Sunday, the fifth day of double digit-rises. The state has now had 1,836 total confirmed cases or a quarter of the cases in Australia since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted. Sunday's tally in Victoria included an Australia Rules football player, the first in the league to test positive, whose team and the coaching staff have been told to isolate.

The surge in Victoria has alarmed other states, which have had only a few if any, new cases for several weeks. Western Australia, which shut its borders in April, said it would weigh Victoria's situation in determining when to reopen its borders. Australian health officials, however, still see no need to require the use of face masks, as they would have limited value in a country where absolute numbers of community transmission remain "very low", deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth said.

Avoiding hugging and kissing was "arguably far more important than, say, wearing masks", he said. Victorian state health minister Jenny Mikakos said 210 of the state's cases are believed tied to community transmission, partly blaming families who have had parties, lunches, and dinners attended by people with mild symptoms since restrictions were eased on June 1.

"We obviously have been concerned by the increasing numbers that we have seen in recent days. It is still a very serious situation," Mikakos said at a televised media conference in Melbourne. State police said they planned to step up enforcement efforts, especially in suburbs where there have been breakouts and patrolling ski resorts and camper-van parks during the upcoming school holidays.

Individuals caught breaching restrictions face fines of up to A$1,652 ($1,129) for individuals and A$9,913 for businesses. "This is not the time to be complacent," Victoria's police minister, Lisa Neville, told reporters.

The Australian Industry Group, which represents a wide range of employers, said Victoria's tightening of restrictions again, including extending working from home through to the end of July, would make it harder for businesses to reopen later. "The economic impact, unfortunately, will be hard and harsh," Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book, a federal judge ruled Saturday, despite efforts by the Trump administration to block the release because of concerns that classified information ...

Asanas on ice blocks, silambam asanas mark IYD amidst lockdown

A rapid sequenceof yogasanas for an hour on huge ice blocks and asanas with silambam, a traditional Tamil martial arts, marked the sixth International Day of Yogacelebrations in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The Coronavirus pandemic did not appear ...

Shooting, protests test Atlanta's image of Black prosperity

Police cars burned in the streets of Atlanta as protesters smashed windows and spray-painted graffiti outside CNN headquarters. Even during the national outcry over police brutality and racial injustice, Chassidy Evans struggled to understa...

Sky gazers in city gather on rooftops to witness solar eclipse

Sky gazers and space enthusiasts in the city have all geared up to watch the annular solar eclipse, as the celestial phenomenon began here on Sunday at 1046 am. Several people went up to to their rooftops to witness the rare celestial treat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020