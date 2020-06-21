2 elderly COVID-19 patients discharged, sent for home quarantine in K'taka

Two senior citizens undergoing treatment at a Covid-19 designated hospital since mid-May, who tested positive for the virus seven times without showing any symptoms, have been sent for home quarantine with strict instructions. An 81-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, who were admitted to Wenlock hospital after their return from UAE on May 12 and 20 respectively, have been asymptomatic all these days.

However, they could not be sent home as their swab samples continued to test positive. After tests turned out positive for the seventh time, district health authorities decided to discharge them from hospital and keep them under home quarantine, as per the advice of the Covid-19 technical advisory committee in Bengaluru.

Dakshina Kannada district health officer Ramachandra Bairy said they will be advised to follow all the regulations prescribed by the authorities at home and their health will be monitored continuously by the authorities. Their swab samples will be collected again after a few days for testing.