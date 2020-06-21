Two more test COVID-19 positive in Chandigarh; tally 406

Two women tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the union territory to 406, an official bulletin said

A 45-year-old woman, who is a Haryana government employee, tested positive for COVID-19, while a 25-year-old woman from Mauli Jagran was also found positive for the virus, it said. A total of 6,677 samples from the city have been sent for COVID-19 testing so far. While 6,243 of these were negative for the virus, reports for 28 cases are awaited, according to the bulletin

So far 316 people have recovered from the infection in Chandigarh and six have died of coronavirus, it said. There are 84 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the union territory as of now, the bulletin said.