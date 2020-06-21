Left Menu
Haryana records 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 412 fresh cases

Gurgaon and Faridabad, among Haryana's worst-hit districts, accounted for nine fresh fatalities, the bulletin said. Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the state government said final-year MBBS students studying in government and private medical colleges of Haryana will be deployed for effective management of the pandemic.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-06-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 23:53 IST
Haryana records 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 412 fresh cases

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Haryana on Sunday rose to 160 with 11 fresh fatalities, while the total number of cases in the state climbed to 10,635 as 412 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department bulletin said. Gurgaon and Faridabad, among Haryana's worst-hit districts, accounted for nine fresh fatalities, the bulletin said.

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the state government said final-year MBBS students studying in government and private medical colleges of Haryana will be deployed for effective management of the pandemic. The state health department bulletin said 11 more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Haryana on Sunday. With this, the total number of fatalities in the state has risen to 160.

While Gurgaon reported five deaths, Faridabad reported four. Palwal and Panipat districts reported one death each, it said. The death toll in Gurgaon and Faridabad, which fall in the National Capital Region (NCR), has now climbed to 64 and 56, respectively, according to the bulletin.

Of the total fatalities in Haryana, 109 are males and 51 females. With 412 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana rose to 10,635 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

Faridabad reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 137, followed by 120 in Gurgaon, 40 in Sonipat, 24 in Bhiwani, 20 in Mahendragarh, 17 in Hisar and 16 in Panipat, it said. Gurgaon alone accounts for 4,427 cases in Haryana, while Faridabad has 2,237.

Currently, there are 4,918 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. As many as 5,557 patients have been discharged. The director general of medical education and research, Haryana, said in an order that 1,106 final-year MBBS students of 11 government and medical colleges have been assigned COVID duties and they shall report to the civil surgeons of the concerned districts.

There has been a surge in the number of COVID positive cases in Haryana. The government is in the process of creating additional healthcare facilities to effectively manage the COVID-19 cases and accordingly, the requirement of additional manpower, the order dated June 19 said. The government has decided that all final-year MBBS students of all government and private medical colleges in the state shall be deputed with the health department with immediate effect, it said.

The directors of medical colleges and civil surgeons shall ensure that the students are provided all necessary training, it added. According to the order, the students have been asked to report to the concerned civil surgeons by June 22.

If needed, the civil surgeons shall also ensure boarding and lodging arrangements for the students, the order stated..

