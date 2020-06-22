German minister: It's our duty to help Lufthansa, think we can reach consensus

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday he thought consensus could be achieved on Lufthansa as a showdown between its biggest shareholder and the German government looms over the terms of a 9 billion euro ($10.09 billion) bailout. "We have had a very good discussion and we developed a very good proposal together with the Lufthansa management and the council and we also agreed with the European Union so I think to discuss the proposal, which is what we do just making clear what it is about could organize the consensus," Scholz said via videolink at the Frankfurt Finance Summit.

"Because it's really a very well-thought idea about how to deal with the very special situation. I think Lufthansa has been a very successful company before the crisis so it's our duty to make feasible that they will survive the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic," he added, speaking English. ($1 = 0.8921 euros)