Left Menu
Development News Edition

17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry; Tally rises to 383

The COVID-19 cases rose to 383 in the union territory of Puducherry on Monday with 17 more people testing positive, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said. While 149 people had been treated and discharged so far, the fatalities remained at eight with no fresh deaths reported in the last two days.

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:10 IST
17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry; Tally rises to 383

The COVID-19 cases rose to 383 in the union territory of Puducherry on Monday with 17 more people testing positive, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said. A total of 229 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ended at 10 am and of them 17 tested positive, he told reporters here.

The total active cases stood at 226 of which 218 are in hospitals here while seven in Karaikal and one patient was in Yanam, an enclave of the UT in Andhra Pradesh. Eleven of the new patients had been admitted to the state run Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC) Hospital and the remaining six to the centrally administered JIPMER here, he said.

The patient admitted to the hospital in Yanam is a 14- year old boy from Hyderabad. While 149 people had been treated and discharged so far, the fatalities remained at eight with no fresh deaths reported in the last two days.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EIB lending CZK 8bn to boost Czech's water management services for agriculture

The European Investment Bank EIB is lending CZK 8 billion around 300 million to finance a vast set of measures put in place by the Czech Ministry of Agriculture to strengthen the countrys water management services, including flood protectio...

Cancer-stricken India shooter dies at 42, fraternity mourns

Cancer-stricken former India shooter Pournima Zanane has died aged 42, prompting the countrys shooting fraternity, including Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, to mourn the untimely death. An International Shooting Sport Federation-licenced c...

COVID-19 cases rise to 4,373 in Indore, death toll reaches 201

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore rose to 4,373 on Monday after 44 more people tested positive for the viral infection in the Madhya Pradesh district, a health official said. As many as 1,404 samples were sent for testing during the la...

Russian prosecutor seeks 6-year jail term for director who poked fun at authorities - RIA

Russian prosecutors asked a court in Moscow on Monday to sentence prominent film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov to six years in jail on embezzlement charges, the RIA news agency reported.The prosecution of Serebrennikov, an award...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020