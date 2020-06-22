Global coronavirus outbreak far from over, Norway health minister says

Global coronavirus outbreak far from over, Norway health minister saysReuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:15 IST
The global coronavirus pandemic is far from over and international cooperation will be crucial in overcoming it, Norway's health minister said on Monday
"This outbreak is far from over. Norway will continue to work with others to come out of this crisis as a stronger global community," Bent Hoeie told a virtual health forum organised by the World Government Summit, an event organised by Dubai.