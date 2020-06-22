South Korea is in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus infections, health authorities said. Brazil officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 8.98 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 468,095 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 0915 GMT on Monday. * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

EUROPE * European countries have been giving medics crash courses in dealing with COVID-19 patients, and are looking at ways to retrain staff to avoid key worker shortages if there is a second wave.

* Russia on Monday reported 7,600 new cases, pushing its nationwide case total to 592,280, the world's third largest tally. * A weekly "no-swab" saliva test is being trialled in southern England, and could result in a simpler and quicker way to detect outbreaks, the British government said.

* Turkey's tourist attractions face a critical week as the government presses to open borders and salvage at least part of a coronavirus-battered season. * Spain plans to decide this week on which countries to keep travel restrictions as it reopens to tourism.

AMERICAS * Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases, rising political instability and a crippled economy.

* Mexico will resume sending temporary farmworkers to Canada after the two countries reached an agreement on improved safety protections for laborers on Canadian farms during the pandemic. * Mexico on Sunday reported 5,343 new infections and 1,044 additional deaths.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time it is in the midst of a "second wave" of coronavirus infections stemming from a holiday in May.

* Beijing will see a "cliff-like" drop in new cases by the end of this week, said an expert at the national health authority. * Australian officials tried to contain a fresh outbreak, telling residents in the cluster hotspots to avoid travel outside their suburbs in Melbourne.

* New Zealand extended a ban on cruise ships arriving in the country and tightened measures for visitors to exit quarantine. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Abu Dhabi will allow movement between its cities for all residents starting on Tuesday but extended restrictions on entry into the emirate by non-residents. * Morocco will further loosen lockdown measures for the services sector and domestic transport starting June 24, the government said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * An Israeli company expects a fabric it has developed will be able to neutralise close to 99% of the coronavirus, even after being washed multiple times, following a successful lab test.

* India's drug regulator has approved Hetero Labs and Cipla Ltd to manufacture and market their generic version of Gilead's experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir. * The U.S. National Institutes of Health said it has halted a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * The coronavirus will push debt levels in the world's richest nations up by almost 20 percentage points on average this year, Moody's said, almost double the damage seen during the financial crash.

* A recovery in world stocks faltered on Monday as the threat of rising coronavirus infections in parts of Europe and the United States curbed risk appetite, boosting demand for safe-haven gold. * Global palm oil consumption will fall this season for the first time on record as a coronavirus-led recession slashes demand, industry analyst Thomas Mielke said.

* Indonesia's unemployment rate could hit the highest in more than a decade this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with its economy set to contract more than previously expected in the second quarter, ministers said. * Japan will promote digitalisation to more efficiently cope with coronavirus-caused challenges, an outline of this year's long-term economic policy framework showed.

