Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beijing coronavirus cases to see 'cliff-like' drop this week - expert

China's capital will see a "cliff-like" drop in new cases in a recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus by the end of this week with efforts to cut chains of transmission underway, a disease control expert said. The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case of a new spike in infections on June 11, linked to a sprawling wholesale food centre.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:01 IST
Beijing coronavirus cases to see 'cliff-like' drop this week - expert
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's capital will see a "cliff-like" drop in new cases in a recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus by the end of this week with efforts to cut chains of transmission underway, a disease control expert said.

The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case of a new spike in infections on June 11, linked to a sprawling wholesale food center. In all, 236 people have been infected in the worst outbreak in Beijing since the novel coronavirus was identified at a seafood market in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Beijing reported on Monday nine new cases had been confirmed the previous day, sharply down from 22 a day earlier. "If you control the source, and cut the chain of transmission, the number will have a cliff-like drop," Wu Hao, a disease control expert from the National Health Commission, told state television in an interview aired late on Sunday.

Millions of people in Beijing have had their daily lives upended by the resurgence of the disease over the past 11 days, with some fearing a city lockdown is imminent. But Wu said Beijing was not headed for a "flood-like" lockdown, unlike early efforts in Wuhan when little was known about the virus, adding that lockdown tactics had been more targeted this time.

To control the spread of the virus, Beijing has designated four neighborhoods as high-risk and 39 as medium-risk, as of Monday. People can leave and enter the medium-risk neighborhoods, with temperature checks and registration, but apartment blocks with two confirmed cases or more are totally locked down.

In high-risk neighborhoods, an entire residential compound is locked down if there is even one infection there. To identify carriers, Beijing has been conducting tests on people it deems are in higher-risk groups such as restaurant workers and food and parcel couriers.

Residents in some low-risk neighborhoods have also been tested. As of Saturday, about 2.3 million Beijing residents had been tested. Though people are concerned, most are resigned to the need to be on guard for some time.

"We've to live with the virus for the long term before a vaccine is available," said Bill Yuan, 28, an IT worker. "There might be a few new infections all the time. If it happens, we've to stay alert for a while and quarantine. Then go back to work when it's gone."

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Terminally-ill Karnataka bishop, 4 infants among 340 evacuated from South Africa

A terminally-ill bishop from Karnataka stuck in South Africa due to the COVID-19 lockdown was among 336 passengers and four infants who left for India on a chartered flight on Sunday. The passengers on the Ethiopian Airlines flight also inc...

Germany condemns weekend violence, looting in Stuttgart

German Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman has condemned weekend disturbances in the southwestern city of Stuttgart, where a check for drugs was followed by violence against police officers and vehicles, then widespread vandalism of storefr...

West Bengal announces Rath Yatra holiday on Tuesday

The West Bengal government on Monday announced that all its offices will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Rath Yatra holiday. All state government offices, educational institutions, urban and local bodies, corporations, undertakings a...

Gold slips Rs 85; silver rises Rs 144

Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 85 to Rs 48,811 per 10 gram on Monday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,896 per 10 gram.Silver, however, rose Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020