No second wave of coronavirus - U.S. White House adviser Kudlow
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday there is no second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, even though there are some flare-ups in states such as Florida, and it is unlikely there will be widespread shutdowns across the country. "There are some hotspots. It's come a long way since last winter and there is no second wave coming."Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:32 IST
"There are some hotspots. We're on it," Kudlow said in an interview with CNBC. "We know how to deal with this stuff now. It's come a long way since last winter and there is no second wave coming."
