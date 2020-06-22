Left Menu
Development News Edition

No second wave of coronavirus - U.S. White House adviser Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday there is no second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, even though there are some flare-ups in states such as Florida, and it is unlikely there will be widespread shutdowns across the country. "There are some hotspots. It's come a long way since last winter and there is no second wave coming."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:32 IST
No second wave of coronavirus - U.S. White House adviser Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday there is no second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, even though there are some flare-ups in states such as Florida, and it is unlikely there will be widespread shutdowns across the country.

"There are some hotspots. We're on it," Kudlow said in an interview with CNBC. "We know how to deal with this stuff now. It's come a long way since last winter and there is no second wave coming."

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-India, China commanders meet after border clash amid calls for boycott of Chinese goods

Indian and Chinese military commanders met on Monday to try to ease tensions at their disputed Himalayan border as the public mood hardened in India for a military and economic riposte following the worst clash in more than five decades.Maj...

Log 9 Materials deploys 'CoronaOven' products for surface sanitisation at Bengaluru airport

Log 9 Materials, a Bengaluru-headquartered clean-tech startup, on Monday said it has partnered with Bangalore International Airport Ltd BIAL to deploy customised versions of its UV ultraviolet disinfection product CoronaOven at various loca...

Maha: 80-year-old man killed by son in Latur on Father's Day

A 80-year-old man was killed and four others injured in a dispute over division of land in Nilanga tehsil in Maharashtras Latur district, police said on Monday. Anandwadi-resident Panchappa Dhappadhule was attacked and killed by his son Nag...

4 get jail terms, Rs 31 lakh fine for cheating railways using forged bills

A special CBI court in Ernakulam has awarded jail terms and slapped a cumulative fine of Rs 31 lakh on four people for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 18.5 lakh to the Southern Railways in a construction project, the agency said in a stateme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020