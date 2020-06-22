Maha woman who gave birth in COVID centre, newborn discharged

A 20-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus on June 14 and her child who was born on June 15 were discharged on Monday from a COVID care centre in Amravati in Maharashtra, officials said. The woman, hailing from Siddharthnagar, was among the 13 who were discharged after recovery, they added.

"The woman was refused admission by several private hospitals since she was detected with coronavirus infection. We set up a maternity ward at a COVID care centre since she was the first pregnant patient. Staff from district women's hospital helped in ensuring a safe delivery and she gave birth to a healthy girl," an official said.

On June 19, another COVID-19 patient, hailing from Rohankheda village in Morshi tehsil, gave birth to a boy while under treatment for the infection. "Both mother and child are healthy and improving," a doctor said.