The lack of global leadership and unity to fight the coronavirus is a bigger threat that the outbreak itself, the head of the World Health Organization said, adding that politicisation of the pandemic had made it worse. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 8.99 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 468,134 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1327 GMT on Monday. * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * The Netherlands registered 69 new cases, and no deaths from the disease, in the first 24-hour period with no new deaths registered by the National Institute of Health (RIVM) since March 9.

* Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumped to 2.88 on Sunday, up from 1.79 a day earlier, health authorities said, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term. * Bulgaria ordered residents to wear protective face masks again at all indoor public places after the Balkan country recorded its highest weekly rise in cases.

* A weekly testing regime using a "no-swab" saliva test is being trialled in southern England and could result in a simpler and quicker way to detect outbreaks of the virus, the British government said. * Italy is preparing a new spending package worth 15-20 billion euros, which will push its budget deficit beyond 11% of national output, a government source told Reuters.

* Poland's prime minister said he expects the country's economy to recover quickly from the damage caused by the pandemic. * Spain will decide this week which visitors from outside Europe can enter as it welcomes back travellers from neighbouring nations, a minister said.

AMERICAS * White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said there is no second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, even though there are some flare-ups in states such as Florida, and it is unlikely there will be widespread shutdowns across the country.

* Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases, rising political instability and a crippled economy. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time it is in the midst of a "second wave" of novel coronavirus infections around Seoul, driven by small but persistent outbreaks stemming from a holiday in May. * India reported a record number of new cases and a death toll of more than 400 people in the past 24 hours as foreign embassies warned their citizens in the country that hospitals might not have beds for them.

* Chinese premier said that cooperation with the European Union outweighs competition and China is willing to deepen cooperation with the bloc on COVID-19 vaccine and treatment development. * Japan's government will focus on promoting digitalisation to more efficiently cope with challenges posed by the pandemic, an outline of this year's long-term economic policy framework showed.

* Kazakhstan will impose a two-day lockdown in the northern city of Kostanay and four nearby towns next weekend after a jump in fresh cases, local newspaper Kostanayskiye Novosti reported. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Drivers of minibus taxis in South Africa's financial hub Gauteng went on strike to demand more financial support from government, leaving thousands of commuters stranded. * People in Saudi Arabia ventured out on Sunday night for the first time in three months to celebrate the end of a nationwide coronavirus curfew.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Thai scientists administered a second dose of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine to monkeys, looking for another positive response to enable clinical trials in humans as early as October.

* Gilead Sciences Inc said that it plans to begin clinical trials of an inhaled version of its antiviral treatment remdesivir for COVID-19 patients in August. * Levels of an antibody found in recovered COVID-19 patients fell sharply in 2-3 months after infection for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients, according to a Chinese study, raising questions about the length of any immunity against the novel coronavirus.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * World stocks reversed earlier losses and the dollar slid as investors shrugged off worries that rising coronavirus infections in parts of Europe and the United States over the weekend could scupper a quick economic rebound.

* Small and mid-sized businesses around the world are being hit hardest and about a fifth say they risk shutting down permanently within three months, a survey by the International Trade Centre (ITC) showed. * Gold prices hit their highest level in more than a month as a resurgence of infections in some countries raised doubts about a swift global economic recovery.

* British industrial output recorded its biggest quarterly fall on record during the three months to June, and a further decline is likely in the months to come, a survey showed. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini and Sarah Morland; Editing by Angus MacSwan, William Maclean)