WHO marks big increase in infections in Brazil in last 24 hours

WHO marks big increase in infections in Brazil in last 24 hoursReuters | Geneva | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:51 IST
Coronavirus cases are now peaking in some large, populous countries at the same time, only partly due to increased testing, with a big increase in Brazil, the World Health Organization's Mike Ryan said on Monday.
"(There's) certainly been a spike in cases (in Brazil) in the last 24 hours," he told an online briefing. He said there were "worrying increases" throughout Latin America.
