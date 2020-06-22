Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. emergency visits due to heart attacks fell during early days of COVID-19

Similarly, emergency departments recorded a 20% decline in visits because of stroke, and 10% less visits for hyperglycemic crisis, which arises because of uncontrolled diabetes. "A short-term decline of this magnitude in the incidence of these conditions is biologically implausible," the researchers said in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:53 IST
U.S. emergency visits due to heart attacks fell during early days of COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fewer Americans were admitted to emergency departments with life-threatening conditions such as heart attacks during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. researchers said on Monday. The study suggests that patients may be delaying or avoiding seeking care because of fear of COVID-19, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

A CDC study in May showed that the number of deaths in New York City from causes other than COVID-19 rose by more than 5,000 people above the seasonal norm during the first two months of the pandemic After the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency in the United States, public health authorities recommended that hospitals delay non-urgent medical procedures such as surgeries.

Visits to the emergency department because of heart attacks fell 23%, ten weeks after the pandemic was declared a national emergency, compared with ten weeks before the emergency declaration. Similarly, emergency departments recorded a 20% decline in visits because of stroke, and 10% less visits for hyperglycemic crisis, which arises because of uncontrolled diabetes.

"A short-term decline of this magnitude in the incidence of these conditions is biologically implausible," the researchers said in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report. The study authors said that health officials should make sure the public is aware that emergency departments are implementing infection control guidelines so that people seek emergency care when needed.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM requests Centre to resume flight services to Dubai

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged the Centre to resume flight services to Dubai after the gulf nation allowed its residents stuck abroad due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, to return to the emirate from Monday. In a lette...

Soccer-Colombian FA accuses FIFA of bias for raising security fears

The FIFA evaluation report which highlighted that security could be an issue if Colombia hosted the 2023 womens World Cup were based on a preconceived bias rather than reality, the head of the Colombian Football Federation told Reuters on M...

Trump says he would only meet Venezuelan president Maduro to discuss exit

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday walked back comments that he would consider meeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, saying he would only do so to discuss Maduros departure from office.In an interview published on Sunday, Trump sa...

Former Cowboys C Frederick wins Halas Award

Retired Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick was named the winner of the 2020 George S. Halas Courage Award on Monday. The Professional Football Writers of America made Frederick just the second Cowboys player to receive the honor, joinin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020