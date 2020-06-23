Health News Roundup: U.S. COVID deaths reach over 120,000; Brazil reached more than a million COVID cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. coronavirus deaths reach over 120,000 as new hot spots emerge: Reuters tally

The death toll from the novel coronavirus reached over 120,000 in the United States, according to a Reuters tally on Monday, as new cases spike in several states. More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than were killed fighting in World War One.

Brazilians flock to beach as WHO says country undercounting coronavirus surge

Brazil reached more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases and 50,000 deaths over the weekend as throngs of people swarmed Rio de Janeiro beaches, but the World Health Organization said on Monday that even more cases were likely going uncounted. On Sunday, swimmers and sunbathers packed Rio's famous beaches, with many neither wearing masks nor respecting the WHO's guidance to maintain 1 meter, or 3 feet, of distance between people.

Diabetes drug may lower COVID-19 death risk in women; key immune cells fail to respond to virus

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Metformin tied to lower risk of COVID-19 death in women.

Gilead targets remdesivir supply for two million COVID-19 patients by year-end

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it expects to be able to supply enough of its antiviral drug remdesivir by year end to treat more than 2 million COVID-19 patients, more than double its previous target of 1 million. The company also said it hoped to start trials in August of an easier-to-use inhaled version of the medicine, currently administered only intravenously.

Coronavirus cases soar in big countries, especially Brazil, WHO says

Coronavirus cases are soaring in several major countries at the same time, with "worrying increases" in Latin America, especially Brazil, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. The world recorded more than 183,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the most in a single day since the outbreak started in December, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

New Yorkers rush to get haircuts, dine outside but COVID-19 cases soar in other states

After more than 100 days of a coronavirus lockdown, New York City residents on Monday celebrated the lifting of more restrictions by getting their first haircuts in months, shopping at reopened stores, and dining at outdoor cafes. Once the epicenter of the global outbreak, the city was the last region in New York state to move into Phase 2 of reopening with restaurants and bars offering outdoor service and many shops reopening. Barbershops and hair salons welcomed customers for the first time since mid-March, with some fully booked for the next two weeks.

U.S. emergency visits due to heart attacks fell during early days of COVID-19

Fewer Americans were admitted to emergency departments with life-threatening conditions such as heart attacks during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. researchers said on Monday. The study suggests that patients may be delaying or avoiding seeking care because of fear of COVID-19, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

White House: Trump did not direct virus testing slowdown, does not regret 'kung flu' remark

President Donald Trump has not directed any slowdown in coronavirus testing and does not regret using the term "kung flu," which many consider to be offensive, to describe the virus, the White House said on Monday. The Republican president said at a political rally in Oklahoma on Saturday that he had directed his people to slow down testing for the virus because the process had led to an increased number of known COVID-19 cases.

Global coronavirus cases top 9 million as outbreak surges in Brazil, India

Global cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 9 million on Monday, as Brazil and India grappled with a surge in infections, and the United States, China, and other hard-hit countries reported new outbreaks, according to a Reuters tally. The first case was reported in China in early January and it took until mid-May to reach 4.5 million cases. It has taken just five weeks to double to 9 million cases, the tally shows.

U.S. CDC reports 2,275,645 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 2,275,645 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 27,616 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 308 to 119,923. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 21 versus its previous report on Sunday.(https://bit.ly/30XDNtF)