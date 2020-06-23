Cavaliers' Love commits $500K toward mental-heatlh awareness

One day after receiving the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, Kevin Love took another step toward raising the awareness of mental health issues. The Cleveland Cavaliers forward and former UCLA star committed $500,000 through his foundation -- an amount matched by UCLA Centennial Term Chair Match -- to establish the Kevin Love Fund Centennial Chair in UCLA's psychology department.

The five-time All-Star, and veteran of 12 NBA seasons, began revealing his battles with mental health in 2018 and has been working to remove the stigma from mental-health issues through the Kevin Love Foundation. "I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that people are feeling. Recent events, including the novel coronavirus outbreak, have put our society under enormous stress," Love said in a statement released through UCLA. "I am happy to be able to help UCLA, my alma mater, work toward solving some of society's biggest underlying issues.

"I hope one day we are able to erase the stigma around anxiety and depression, and we can only do that by improving diagnosis and treatment, fostering public conversations about mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it." Love's contribution is intended to go to a scholar in the psychology department who is researching personalized treatments for people living with anxiety and depression.

"When heroes like Kevin come forward and share their vulnerability, it shines a light on anxiety and depression, and that helps chip away at stigma," Michelle Craske, a UCLA professor of psychology and of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences, said in the news release. "I want to thank Kevin for his leadership and his courage to share his personal story with the world. He has inspired and provided hope to many. Through his continued efforts, he is changing people's lives." Love formally received the Ashe award at Sunday night's ESPYs for his mental-health awareness efforts. Ashe was a tennis star at UCLA before becoming one of the top professionals in the sport.

--Field Level Media