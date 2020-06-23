Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian Rules-Essendon relieved after team cleared of COVID-19

The Australian Football League's Essendon Bombers have been cleared to return to training after players and staff tested negative for the novel coronavirus following Irish halfback Conor McKenna's confirmed infection.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 23-06-2020 07:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 07:50 IST
Australian Rules-Essendon relieved after team cleared of COVID-19

The Australian Football League's Essendon Bombers have been cleared to return to training after players and staff tested negative for the novel coronavirus following Irish halfback Conor McKenna's confirmed infection. Bombers staff and players were quarantined over the weekend after McKenna became the Australian Rules top flight's first COVID-19 infection.

The AFL said all other Essendon players and staff had been cleared on Tuesday, allowing the team to return to training on Wednesday and prepare for this weekend's match against Carlton. However, fringe player James Stewart was deemed to have been in "close contact" with McKenna so will be sidelined with the Irishman while undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, the AFL added.

"This has clearly been a sensitive and delicate matter and ... the health and wellbeing of our players and staff ... has been our number one priority throughout this period," Bombers chief executive Xavier Campbell said in a statement. "The public nature of our industry has made this task even more difficult but we are now pleased to have reached an outcome ..."

McKenna's infection forced the postponement of Essendon's match against the Melbourne Demons last Sunday. The AFL has confirmed the match will be played later in the season but is yet to decide when.

The AFL resumed earlier this month after the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM greets people on Jagannath Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Yatra, hoping that it brings good health and prosperityMy heartiest greetings&#160;on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra, the prime ...

Phil Simmons impressed with Shannon Gabriel's recovery

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has said that Shannon Gabriel may join the sides squad for the Test series against England as the pacer is bowling as fast as he has seen him for a while. England and West Indies will be playing three Test mat...

Punjab CM lauds 2 COVID-19 positive nurses who appeared for exam from quarantine facility

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday saluted the spirit of two nurses from Patialas Rajindra Hospital, who despite testing positive for COVID-19, requested to appear for their exam from the isolation ward. Salute the spi...

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House on Monday, scrawling killer scum on its pedestal and pulling at ropes tied to the monument before police in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020