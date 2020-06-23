Coronavirus cases are soaring in several major countries at the same time, with "worrying increases" in Latin America, especially Brazil, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 9.1 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 472,300 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 0400 GMT on Tuesday.

EUROPE

* France reported 373 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths on Monday, figures in line with weekly averages this month that show a dramatic fall since the peak of the epidemic.

* The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 503 to 190,862, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

* The UK reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll since mid-March, health officials said on Monday.

* A weekly testing regime using a "no-swab" saliva test is being trialed in southern England and could result in a simpler and quicker way to detect outbreaks of the virus, the British government said.

AMERICAS

* The death toll from the novel coronavirus reached over 120,000 in the United States, according to a Reuters tally on Monday, as new cases spike in several states.

* Mexico on Monday reported 4,577 new infections and 759 additional deaths from the coronavirus.

* Brazil reached more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases and 50,000 deaths over the weekend as throngs of people swarmed Rio de Janeiro beaches, but WHO said on Monday that even more cases were likely going uncounted.

* White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said there is no second wave of the pandemic, even though there are some flare-ups in states such as Florida, and it is unlikely there will be widespread shutdowns across the country.

* After more than 100 days of a coronavirus lockdown, New York City residents celebrated the lifting of more restrictions by getting their first haircuts in months, shopping at reopened stores, and dining at outdoor cafes.

* Toronto will allow businesses to reopen starting on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Thailand on Tuesday reported five new coronavirus cases, all imported, marking 29 days without local transmission.

* China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for June 22, 13 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

* Dozens of "red zones" in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, that have reported high numbers of new infections are to be temporarily cut off from the rest of the city. Checkpoints will be used to control exit and entry.

* Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time it is in the midst of a "second wave" of novel coronavirus infections around Seoul.

* India reported a record number of new cases and a death toll of more than 400 people in the past 24 hours as foreign embassies warned their citizens in the country that hospitals might not have beds for them.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Drivers of minibus taxis in South Africa's financial hub Gauteng went on strike to demand more financial support from the government, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

* People in Saudi Arabia ventured out on Sunday night for the first time in three months to celebrate the end of a nationwide curfew.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* China has approved a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products' unit to begin human testing. * Gilead Sciences Inc said it expects to be able to supply enough of its antiviral drug remdesivir by year-end to treat more than 2 million COVID-19 patients.

* Levels of an antibody found in recovered COVID-19 patients fell sharply in 2-3 months after infection for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients, according to a Chinese study, raising questions about the length of any immunity against the novel coronavirus.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Britain's car industry called on the government to introduce additional measures such as a sales tax cut to boost the sector as a third of automotive workers remain furloughed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

* U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he supported the idea of giving Americans the second round of financial aid to mitigate the effect of shutdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

* Small and mid-sized businesses around the world are being hit hardest and about a fifth say they risk shutting down permanently within three months, a survey by the International Trade Centre showed.

* U.S. home sales dropped to their lowest level in more than 9-1/2 years in May.

* British industrial output recorded its biggest quarterly fall on record during the three months to June, and a further decline is likely in the months to come, a survey showed.