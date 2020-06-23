Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK COVID-19 death toll tops 54,000 including suspected cases: Reuters tally

The United Kingdom's suspected COVID-19 death toll has hit 54,089, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country's status as one of the worst hit in the world. The Reuters tally comprises fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to June 12, and up to June 14 in Scotland.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:16 IST
UK COVID-19 death toll tops 54,000 including suspected cases: Reuters tally
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom's suspected COVID-19 death toll has hit 54,089, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country's status as one of the worst-hit in the world. The Reuters tally comprises fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to June 12, and up to June 14 in Scotland. It also includes more recent hospital deaths.

Unlike the lower death toll published daily by the government, the death certificate figures include suspected cases.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: Private hospitals on strike over govt plan to implement Clinical Establishment Act

Private hospitals are observing a strike on Tuesday in response to the state governments plan to implement the Clinical Establishment Act in the state. Over 2,500 private hospitals have suspended all the services including emergency and OPD...

Banks to cut office space in London after COVID - minister

Some banks will cut office space in Londons financial district as the reset their operations following the COVID-19 pandemic, Britains financial services minister said on Tuesday.The bulk of staff at banks has been working from home since B...

Respect international law, support multilateralism to build durable world order: Jaishankar at RIC meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who attended the virtual Russia-India-China RIC Foreign Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday called on countries to respect international law, supporting multilateralism and promote common good to help buil...

Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) inks landmark agreement with Global Academic Publisher Springer Nature Singapore

June 23, 2020, Monday Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences JIBS inked a Frame Agreement with Springer Nature Group Singapore for collaboration in co-publishing books, monographs, and edited books - in its pursuit to develop into an Inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020