Indonesia reports 1,051 new coronavirus infections, 35 new deaths

Indonesia reports 1,051 new coronavirus infections, 35 new deathsReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:21 IST
Indonesia reported 1,051 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking its total number of cases to 47,896. Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 35 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,535.
Indonesia's toll of deaths related to COVID-19 is the highest in East Asia outside of China.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
- Achmad Yurianto
- East Asia
- China
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Indonesia reports 847 new coronavirus infections, 32 new deaths
Indonesia capital back in business as coronavirus infections climb
Indonesia reports 1,043 new coronavirus infections, biggest daily rise
Indonesia says quake hits south of Buru island, no tsunami risk
Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections