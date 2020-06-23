Germany puts Guetersloh in lockdown after virus outbreak at meatpacking plant

Germany puts Guetersloh in lockdown after virus outbreak at meatpacking plantReuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:34 IST
The premier of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia said on Tuesday he was putting the Guetersloh area into lockdown until June 30 after a coronavirus outbreak at a meatpacking plant there.
"We're reintroducing contact restrictions, as in March," Armin Laschet told a news conference. "It is a preventative measure."
- READ MORE ON:
- Armin Laschet
- German
- North RhineWestphalia
- Guetersloh
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
More German teams kneel before games, Wolfsburg beats Werder
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 214 to 184,193 - RKI
U.S. decision to withdraw troops from Germany "unacceptable" - Merkel ally
German bond yields hover near more than two-month highs
Sport-On this day: Born June 9, 1978: Miroslav Klose, German footballer