Pig trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise with two shots
A trial of AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine in pigs has found that two doses of the Oxford University-developed shot produced a greater antibody response than a single dose, scientists said on Tuesday. The vaccine is already in mid-stage human trials, and AstraZeneca has said it hopes to have data showing efficacy later this year.Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:50 IST
A trial of AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine in pigs has found that two doses of the Oxford University-developed shot produced a greater antibody response than a single dose, scientists said on Tuesday. Research released by Britain's Pirbright Institute found that giving an initial prime dose followed by a booster dose of the shot elicited a greater immune response than a single dose - suggesting a two-dose approach may be more effective in getting protection against the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine was originally developed by researchers at the University of Oxford, who are now working with AstraZeneca on development and production. The vaccine is already in mid-stage human trials, and AstraZeneca has said it hopes to have data showing efficacy later this year. Pigs are a useful research model for this type of vaccine and other trials have been able to predict vaccine outcomes in humans, particularly in studies of flu.
- READ MORE ON:
- AstraZeneca
- Oxford University
- Britain
- University of Oxford
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
London's FTSE 100 opens lower as AstraZeneca weighs
London's FTSE 100 falls as AstraZeneca drops on megamerger report
AstraZeneca accelerates testing of COVID-19 antibody treatments
UK stocks end lower on concerns over corporate debt; AstraZeneca weighs
BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Licensed Coronavirus-Neutralising Antibodies From Vanderbilt University