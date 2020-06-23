Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab: Private hospitals on strike over govt plan to implement Clinical Establishment Act

Private hospitals are observing a strike on Tuesday in response to the state government's plan to implement the Clinical Establishment Act in the state.

ANI | Ludhiana (Chandigarh) | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:25 IST
Punjab: Private hospitals on strike over govt plan to implement Clinical Establishment Act
Dr Manoj Sobit, Co-chairman, Joint action committee IMA Punjab speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Private hospitals are observing a strike on Tuesday in response to the state government's plan to implement the Clinical Establishment Act in the state. Over 2,500 private hospitals have suspended all the services including emergency and OPD after the government has decided to implement the Act overseeing the hospital functioning.

According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the government wants to know what kind of facilities are there in private hospitals, how much staff there are, what kind of medicines are used. Dr Manoj Sobit, Co-chairman, Joint action committee IMA Punjab said, "The government will interfere and make it a factory system, which the private hospitals do not tolerate at all. This strike has been decided by the Private Hospital Association and IMA Punjab."

"Government has decided to bring this bill that will increase the burden on the patients coming to a private hospital," said IMA. "Due to COVID-19, the doctors are working hard. We do not even have adequate staff, but the government is adamant to bring the bill even in this difficult time, which we deny in our strike today. If they persist, then small nursing homes will be closed in the coming days, which will provide expensive medical facilities to the common man," said Sobit.

"We have closed the hospitals for a day but if the government does not understand it then we will intensify our strike," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka govt announces cap on COVID-19 treatment rates for private hospitals

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced a cap on coronavirus treatment package rates in private hospitals for those referred by public health facilities in the range of Rs 5,200 to Rs 10,000. The rate for patients who approach private...

Terrorist hideout busted in JK's Poonch

Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in a remote village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a universal machine gun along with 222 rounds of ammunition, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. The hideout was ...

RJD suffers split in Bihar Upper House, Raghuvansh quits top party post

In a huge setback for the RJD in the election year, five of its MLCs Tuesday resigned from the party, forced a split in its legislature group in the Bihar legislative council, and joined the ruling JDU headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar....

Bayer close to glyphosate settlement worth $8-10 bln - Handelsblatt

Bayer AG is close to agreeing a settlement worth 8-10 billion over claims its glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.The companys supervisory board was due to discuss and vo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020