Left Menu
Development News Edition

51 pc decline in avg weekly claims under Ayushman Bharat scheme during COVID-19 lockdown: Report

Of particular concern are significant decline in admissions for child delivery and oncology, the report stated. Overall, claims per week on an average for surgical procedures fell down to 27,167 during the lockdown from 62,630 being recorded before the lockdown started, registering 57 per cent decline.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:39 IST
51 pc decline in avg weekly claims under Ayushman Bharat scheme during COVID-19 lockdown: Report

There was a 51 per cent decline in the average weekly claims under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, according to an analysis done by a group of researchers. Also, there was a steeper decline in utilisation of services in public hospitals than private hospitals during the lockdown, from March 25 to June 2, stated the National Health Authority  (NHA) publication titled 'PM-JAY Under Lockdown: Evidence on Utilization Trends PM-JAY'.

The NHA is the apex  body responsible for the implementation of health insurance scheme -- Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna (AB PM-JAY). Among procedures, planned surgeries such as cataract operations and joint replacements suffered a decline of over 90 per cent, while hemodialysis declined by only 6 per cent.  There was also a sharp fall in cardiovascular surgeries. Of particular concern are significant decline in admissions for child delivery and oncology, the report stated.

Overall, claims per week on an average for surgical procedures fell down to 27,167 during the lockdown from 62,630 being recorded before the lockdown started, registering 57 per cent decline. There was a larger decline in utilisation of surgical procedures (57 per cent) than medical cases (46 per cent).

This is to be expected, since surgeries are more commonly planned in advance, whereas medical cases are not, the researchers said.  Another area where the trend in claim volumes raise some concerns is child delivery. Across PMJAY, there was a 26 per cent decline in child deliveries during the lockdown and this applied almost equally to both normal deliveries and caesarian sections and was also quite consistent across both public and private hospitals, the report stated. Among demographic groups, women, younger and older populations (under 20 and over 60) reduced their utilisation more than men, young adults or the middle-aged.    According to the report, the weekly nationwide PMJAY claim volume during the first week of the lockdown was 64 per cent lower than just two weeks earlier, the analysis showed.

"The decline in average weekly claim volume was 51 per cent if the 10-week lockdown period (March 25 to June 2) is compared to the 12 weeks that preceded lockdown (January 1 to March 24)," the report said.  "There was a steeper decline in utilisation of public hospitals (67 perccent from week 11 to 13) than private hospitals (58 perccent), resulting in a shift in the private share of total volumes from 47 per cent before the lockdown to 51 per cent after the lockdown," it stated. This trend, which became even stronger late in the lockdown, may reflect several factors, researchers stated.

First, beneficiaries might be avoiding public hospitals due to a perception that they are becoming 'COVID hospitals', since government facilities have been the focus of preparedness efforts for a potentially increasing COVID-19 caseload.  Secondly, government hospitals might be too busy with these preparations to carry out tasks related to pre-authorisation and claim submission as required by PM-JAY.  Third, the shift towards private hospitals might reflect their case mix -- in particular, hemodialysis care accounts for a large share of PM-JAY claims and is predominantly provided in the private sector, and the decline in claim volumes for these packages was far lower than for other types of care, the report stated.  Also, there was wide variation in claim volume trends across states, with the steepest declines (over 75 per cent) in Assam, Maharashtra and Bihar, while much smaller declines (about 25 per cent or less) were observed in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Kerala. PTI PLB KJ KJ.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German economy to shrink by 6.5% this year due to coronavirus - economic advisors

The German economy will shrink by 6.5 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governments council of economic advisors said on Tuesday, adding that the slump will be prolonged if the number of new infections jumps.The bleak outlook c...

Spain pushes clean energy decree to speed renewable rollout

Spains cabinet approved on Tuesday a decree aimed at smoothing the rollout of renewable energy generation, with measures to combat speculation in the market, cut red tape and overhaul an outdated auction system to reassure investors and low...

Karnataka govt announces cap on COVID-19 treatment rates for private hospitals

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced a cap on coronavirus treatment package rates in private hospitals for those referred by public health facilities in the range of Rs 5,200 to Rs 10,000. The rate for patients who approach private...

Terrorist hideout busted in JK's Poonch

Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in a remote village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a universal machine gun along with 222 rounds of ammunition, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. The hideout was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020