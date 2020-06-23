Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea church hit by COVID-19 says members to give plasma for research

Many of recovered church members wanted to donate to express thanks to the government and medical staff, she said. The city of Daegu - where most of the church infections were centred - filed a civil lawsuit against the church on Monday, seeking 100 billion won ($82.75 million) in damages.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:00 IST
S.Korea church hit by COVID-19 says members to give plasma for research
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Around 4,000 recovered COVID-19 patients from a religious group at the centre of South Korea's largest outbreak will donate plasma for research, an official said on Tuesday, a day after local officials filed a lawsuit against the church.

In February and March, a massive outbreak among members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus made South Korea the scene of the first large outbreak outside of China. At least 5,213 of the country's total 12,484 cases have been linked to the church outbreak, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Church founder Lee Man-hee had internally advised recovered members to donate their plasma, which is badly needed for coronavirus research, Shincheonji media coordinator Kim Young-eun told Reuters on Tuesday. Many of recovered church members wanted to donate to express thanks to the government and medical staff, she said.

The city of Daegu - where most of the church infections were centred - filed a civil lawsuit against the church on Monday, seeking 100 billion won ($82.75 million) in damages. Daegu authorities had previously filed a complaint against the church accusing it of not submitting a full list of members and facilities, and not cooperating with city health efforts.

Shincheonji says it fully complied with government efforts. The National Institute of Health said 185 people have so far come forward to donate plasma as of Monday and said they were in talks with Shincheonji for donations.

South Korea health officials have said that in the absence of other treatments or vaccines, plasma therapy may be a way to lower the death rate, especially in critical patients. At least 17 South Koreans have received the experimental therapy, which involves using plasma from recovered patients with antibodies to the virus, enabling the body to defend against the disease.

South Korea has reported 281 deaths from COVID-19. Health authorities said they were testing 176 people who came into contact with crew members on a Russian fishing vessel docked at Busan after 16 aboard the vessel were tested positive. ($1 = 1,208.4500 won)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

One Piece Chapter 984 to reveal many unexpected things, know what they’re

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

US suspending work visas to have limited impact, say sources

US President Donald Trump temporarily suspending entry of foreign workers such as IT professionals into the US will have a limited impact on India with a maximum of 30,000 visas being at stake during the six-month restriction period, source...

Tennis-Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19 - statement

Novak Djokovic, the mens world number one tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serbian said in a statement on Tuesday. Croatias Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive afte...

Pubs, restaurants and hotels to reopen as England eases social distancing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday pubs, restaurants and hotels could reopen in England early next month when the social distancing rule is relaxed, easing the coronavirus lockdown that has all but shut the economy. Johnson has be...

Eton, UK's most elite school, apologises to former pupil for racism

The headmaster of Eton said he wants to apologise in person to Nigerian author Dillibe Onyeama, one of the first black students to complete his studies at Britains most elite school, for the racism he experienced there which he detailed in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020