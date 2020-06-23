EU countries may bar U.S. travelers because of coronavirus failures -NY Times

EU countries may bar U.S. travelers because of coronavirus failures -NY TimesReuters | New York | Updated: 23-06-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 23:34 IST
European Union countries eager to revive their economies are prepared to block Americans from entering because the United States has failed to control the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Times reported from Brussels on Tuesday, citing draft lists of acceptable travelers.
More than 120,000 Americans have died from the outbreak, more than any other country.
