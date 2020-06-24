Left Menu
Beware second wave of coronavirus, medics warn Britain

A second coronavirus wave is a real risk for the United Kingdom and local flare-ups are likely, major health bodies said on Wednesday, in one of the strongest warnings yet to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he eases lockdown to help the economy.

24-06-2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A second coronavirus wave is a real risk for the United Kingdom and local flare-ups are likely, major health bodies said on Wednesday, in one of the strongest warnings yet to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he eases lockdown to help the economy. The United Kingdom has one of the world's third-highest death tolls from COVID-19 but, with infections falling, plans to lift many restrictions from July 4 to help an economy facing the deepest contraction in three centuries.

A major second spike is a nightmare for leaders across the world as they would face blame for more deaths and may have to shutter economies again. Some of Britain's most eminent health leaders, though, want urgent preparations for such a scenario. "While the future shape of the pandemic in the UK is hard to predict, the available evidence indicates that local flare-ups are increasingly likely and a second wave a real risk," the medics said in a letter in the British Medical Journal.

It was signed by 15 of the most eminent health professional groups and trade unions including the heads of the Royal College of Surgeons, the Royal College of Physicians, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, and the British Medical Association. "Many elements of the infrastructure needed to contain the virus are beginning to be put in place, but substantial challenges remain," they wrote.

European nations emerging from painful shutdowns are nervously watching a new outbreak at a meatpacking plant in Germany, where two municipalities have regressed to lockdown.

JOHNSON UNDER PRESSURE

Announcing that England was rising from "hibernation", Johnson is letting pubs, restaurants, and hotels reopen from July 4. "While we remain vigilant, we do not believe that there is currently a risk of a second peak of infections that might overwhelm the NHS," he said on Tuesday. The United Kingdom on Monday reported the lowest daily increase in deaths since lockdown in mid-March just 15 though the suspected overall toll has hit 54,139, the second-highest after the United States.

Johnson, who was treated in intensive care for COVID-19 complications, has faced criticism from opposition parties for imposing the lockdown too late, failing to supply enough protective equipment and dithering over a test-and-trace system. The medics' letter called for a review focusing on "areas of weakness" to prevent a second wave in the interests of protecting lives and restoring the economy as fast as possible.

Other signatories included Anne Marie Rafferty, president of the Royal College of Nursing, Maggie Rae, president of the Faculty of Public Health, and Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of the Lancet. "We need to understand how best to learn from other countries which seem to have managed the crisis differently and perhaps managed it better than we have in the UK," Martin Marshall, president of the Royal College of General Practitioners, told the BBC.

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

India's Vaishali qualifies for Speed Chess Championship GP; joins Humpy, Harika

Indias International Master R Vaishali has qualified for the FIDE Chess.com Womens Speed Chess Championship Grand Prix which begins later on Wednesday. The Chennai player, sister of young chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, joins Indias top two...

Blaze causes major damage to Unicharm factory in India

A fire at an Indian factory owned by a subsidiary of Japans Unicharm Corporation caused huge damage on Wednesday, officials said.Rajesh Bhatt, a senior official at Ahmedabads municipal fire service, told Reuters that about 125 staff and 31 ...

EdgeVerve Positioned as a 'Leader' in Process Discovery and Mining by NelsonHall

BENGALURU, India, June 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, was recently positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation And Assessment Tool NEAT, 2020 in the Automation Focus market se...

German business confidence rises for 2nd consecutive month

German business confidence has risen for the second consecutive month, a closely watched survey showed Wednesday. The result was slightly better than economists expectations. The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index rose to 86.2 ...
