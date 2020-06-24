French President Macron to meet Germany's Merkel on June 29

French President Macron to meet Germany's Merkel on June 29Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:34 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the German town of Meseberg on June 29 to discuss a European economic recovery plan, Macron's office said on Wednesday. They will also discuss the COVID-19 crisis, environmental issues and other international affairs, added Macron's office.
Macron met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte earlier this week, and a French presidential official said the meeting had enabled them to move forward on resolving differences over the European Union budget and recovery fund.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Angela Merkel
- German
- French
- European
- Mark Rutte
- European Union
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Trump's troop cut in Germany blindsided senior U.S. officials, sources say
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 252 to 184,193 - RKI
German exports collapse in April as coronavirus wrecks demand
French economy to return to pre-crisis levels only in 2022 -central bank
German exports down nearly a quarter in April as virus hits