Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Approval for Trump's virus response sinks American approval of President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has dropped to the lowest recorded level, the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll shows, as new COVID-19 cases surged.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:35 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Approval for Trump's virus response sinks

American approval of President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has dropped to the lowest recorded level, the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll shows, as new COVID-19 cases surged. The poll shows that 37% of Americans approved of the way Trump has responded to the pandemic, the lowest since Reuters/Ipsos started asking the question at the beginning of March. Fifty-eight percent said they disapproved.

Trump has been slow to publicly acknowledge the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 120,000 Americans so far, and he has pushed states to reopen before some experts said it was safe to do so. In his first post-pandemic rally, held in Oklahoma on Saturday, the president told thousands of supporters that testing was a "double-edged sword" and that he asked health officials to slow down testing in response to the public's concern for the growing number of cases.

Second-wave fears in Australia Australia's second most populous state on Wednesday said a man in his 80s died overnight from the coronavirus, the country's first death from the virus in more than a month, as concerns about the second wave of infections saw thousands queue for COVID-19 tests and supermarkets impose new restrictions.

Authorities in Victoria, which has become the virus hotspot in Australia, have been trying to contain the spread of the virus in half a dozen suburbs in the largest city of Melbourne hit by a spike in cases. It is believed the surge in new cases has been caused by family get-togethers attended by people with mild symptoms. Australia has so far escaped a high number of casualties from the new coronavirus, with just over 7,500 infections and 103 deaths.

Fish off the menu in China China's appetite for salmon and other seafood has crashed this month, after a resurgence in coronavirus infections in Beijing was traced to chopping boards for imported salmon in a wholesale food market in the capital.

Exporters all the way to Europe are feeling the pinch as the virus scare prompts supermarkets and e-commerce players such as Taobao, JD.com, and Meituan in China, the world's top consumer of frozen and fresh seafood, to slash salmon sales. Barron Qin, the owner of a Beijing fish hotpot restaurant called Yufu Yuzai, said customers had been lining up every day but now the restaurant was half empty despite not serving salmon.

"My hope is like a soap bubble, burst by the new round of the outbreak," he said. 'Light at end of tunnel' in Germany

German business morale posted its strongest rise in June since records began and Europe's largest economy should return to growth in the third quarter after the coronavirus pandemic hammered output in the spring, the Ifo institute said. "Companies' assessments of their current situation were somewhat better. Moreover, their expectations leaped higher. German business sees light at the end of the tunnel," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said.

A robust healthcare system and widespread testing have helped Germany record fewer fatalities linked to COVID-19 than many other European countries. Even so, Europe's largest economy is facing its worst recession since World War Two. No name, no pint (and no writhing)

Drinkers in England's pubs will have to give their name before they order a pint, and there will be no live acts or standing at the bar, the government said in advice for re-opening the sector next month. Pubs, restaurants, and hairdressers will have to keep a record of customers for 21 days to assist the state health service's test and trace operation, which aims to identify and contain any local flare-ups of COVID-19 and stop the second wave of infections.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was keen to enjoy a visit to the pub and urged people to go out and enjoy their new freedom to socialize next month, but cautioned that they would still need to act responsibly. "We can't have, you know, great sort of writhing scenes in the beer gardens when the virus could be passed on."

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines launches investigation into Wirecard's phantom billions

Wirecards 2.1 billion accounting scandal is being investigated by the Philippines, which said that the German payments firms former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek may be in the country. Philippine Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra sa...

Cabinet approves declaration of Kushinagar airport in UP as international airport

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the declaration of the airport in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar as an international airport, stating it will offer improved connectivity to the important Buddhist pilgrimage site. You know that Kushinagar ...

Bank of Baroda shares trim most of early gains; close over 2 pc higher

Shares of Bank of Baroda trimmed most of its early gains and closed over 2 per cent higher on Wednesday mainly on profit-taking. In early trade, shares of the company had jumped 9 per cent after reporting a profit-after-tax of Rs 507 crore ...

U.S. activists fault face recognition in wrongful arrest for first time

An incorrect facial recognition match led to the first known wrongful arrest in the United States based on the increasingly used technology, civil liberties activists alleged in a complaint to Detroit police on Wednesday.Robert Williams spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020