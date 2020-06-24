Left Menu
Fulcrum Therapeutics begins trial of muscle disorder drug for COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it has started the late-stage trial of its experimental muscle disorder drug, losmapimod, in high-risk hospitalized adults tested positive for COVID-19.

The company expects to report topline data in the first quarter of 2021.

Fulcrum said it had exclusively in-licensed losmapimod from GlaxoSmithKline PLC last year.

