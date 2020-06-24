Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not welcome! German state bans compatriots from virus-hit town

The roughly 640,000 residents of Guetersloh and Warendorf on Wednesday became the first in Germany to revert to the strict curbs that had been gradually lifted since April, after more than 1,500 workers at the north-west districts' Toennies meatpacking plant tested positive for the virus. Bavaria ordered its hotels and B&Bs not to accept guests from Guetersloh.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:40 IST
Not welcome! German state bans compatriots from virus-hit town
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least one German state banned compatriots from two districts that entered a new lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, and Austria issued a travel warning, causing anger tinged with resignation among locals. The roughly 640,000 residents of Guetersloh and Warendorf on Wednesday became the first in Germany to revert to the strict curbs that had been gradually lifted since April, after more than 1,500 workers at the north-west districts' Toennies meatpacking plant tested positive for the virus.

Bavaria ordered its hotels and B&Bs not to accept guests from Guetersloh. Daily newspaper Bild said seaside state Mecklenburg-Vorpommern would also not welcome tourists from the affected areas, and that Usedom, a Baltic island, would expel them. Austria warned against travel to the whole state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), putting it in the same category as the epicentre of Italy's outbreak in Lombardy.

NRW premier Armin Laschet urged his regional counterparts to allow in holidaymakers who had tested negative for the virus. "One thing is not acceptable - people from Guetersloh should not be stigmatized," he told the state assembly. In the town, residents queued up to get tested, hoping for a passport to travel. "We want to travel to Bavaria on Saturday and it is a condition that you bring a negative corona test," said Andreas Tollmann.

Another resident, Manfred Kersting, said he and his family would normally be in Greece now. "We were thinking that everything was under control..," he told Reuters. "But I should also say that in some measure we have ourselves to blame. We want ultra-cheap meat and are fully aware that it can't be produced at such prices... And this is the result."

In Wildeshausen in northern Germany, a poultry slaughterhouse was to test its more than 1,000 employees after registering 23 positive coronavirus cases, a local authority spokesman told NDR television. Epidemiologists say the proximity in which employees work and live in meat plants, plus low temperatures and a damp atmosphere may be factors in exacerbating the risk of the disease spreading.

"In two months I think we'll have a problem if we don't switch on all the alarm sensors now," said virologist Christian Drosten, an advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha FC rope in young Indian duo of Isak Vanlalruatfela and Paul Ramfangzauva

Odisha FC on Wednesday announced the signing of youngsters Isak Vanlalruatfela and Paul Ramfangzauva ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League ISL. Both Isak and Paul played for I-League side Aizawl FC in the previous season...

Health News Roundup: Northern Ireland drags feet on abortion a year after UK orders roll-out; Social taboos hinder Indonesia's fight against coronavirus and more

Northern Ireland drags feet on abortion a year after UK orders roll-outAlmost a year after the British parliament voted to legalise abortion in Northern Ireland, one of the last regions in Western Europe with a ban, women there face gaps in...

NGT directs CPCB to recover Rs 71.62 lakh fine from Railways over air pollution

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday directed the Central Pollution Control Board to recover a fine of Rs 71.62 lakh from Northern Railways noting that it has failed to stop air pollution around the Shakurbasti railway station here due ...

Sebi comes out with guidelines on order-to-trade ratio for algo trades

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday put in place new framework on order-to-trade ratio OTR of algo orders placed by stock brokers. Algorithmic trading or algo in market parlance refers to orders generated at a super-fast speed by the use of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020