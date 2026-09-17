German Regions Push for Auto Industry Support Amid 'Historic Disruptions'

Three German regional states, home to major car manufacturers, have urged government and EU leaders to accelerate support measures to combat significant disruptions in the automotive industry. They warn that without improved regulatory and trade conditions, the sector could suffer irreversible damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 16:17 IST
German Regions Push for Auto Industry Support Amid 'Historic Disruptions'
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Three German regional states that host the country's largest car manufacturing plants have called on the government and EU leaders to expedite support for the automotive industry, which is experiencing 'historic disruptions'.

In a joint statement, leaders from Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, and Lower Saxony emphasized the urgent need for a more favorable regulatory environment and protective trade measures to prevent potentially irreversible harm to the sector.

They highlighted the urgency of implementing these measures to secure the future of the automotive industry, a cornerstone of the German economy.

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