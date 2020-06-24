Left Menu
Soccer-Three new positive COVID-19 tests in English Championship

The English Football League (EFL) said on Wednesday three people from two different Championship (second-tier) clubs have tested positive for COVID-19 out of a sample of 2,858 individuals.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:18 IST
The English Football League (EFL) said on Wednesday three people from two different Championship (second-tier) clubs have tested positive for COVID-19 out of a sample of 2,858 individuals. "Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities," the EFL said in a statement.

Nobody tested positive in the tests of four clubs each from English football's third-tier (League One) and fourth-tier (League Two). The Championship resumed this past week after a three-month pause due to the new coronavirus pandemic with strict protocols in place and games played in empty stadiums.

