Nepal’s coronavirus cases reach 10,728

The coronavirus cases in Nepal on Wednesday reached 10,728 with 629 more people testing positive for the COVID-19 which has so far killed 24 patients in the country, according to the health ministry. The ministry said that in the last 24 hours, 629 new cases, including 110 women and 519 men, have been reported.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 10,728. It said that 114 COVID-19 patients, including eight women, were discharged from hospitals after treatment in the past 24 hours.

As of now, as many as 2,338 people have recovered from the deadly contagion while 8,366 active patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, the ministry said. So far, 24 people have died of coronavirus in the country.

In the past 24 hours, 6,828 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests have been conducted in 22 labs across Nepal. So far, the PCR tests have been conducted on 193,294 people across the country..