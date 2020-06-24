COVID-19: Five more test positive in Chandigarh; tally reaches 420

Five people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 420 in the Union Territory, according to a health bulletin issued on Wednesday

A total of 6,981 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 6,528 tested negative while reports in 31 cases are awaited, it said

There are 92 active cases as of now in the city, as per the bulletin. Six persons have so far died of the coronavirus in Chandigarh, it said, adding that a total of 322 persons have been cured .