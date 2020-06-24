Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five deaths, 891 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

According to the bulletin, 4,069 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the cumulative total to 67,318. Rajender said the state government would unveil the 1,224 bed hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients in a few days.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:38 IST
Five deaths, 891 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed the 10,000 mark on Wednesday with 891 people testing positive and five deaths being reported, the government said. In a significant ramping up of infrastructure, it announced a over 1200-bed hospital for treating coronavirus patients will become operational here in a few days.

The hospital at Gachibowli was a sports facility which has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital. Till recently, the Gandhi Hospital here was the only facility in the government sector that was taking care of the virus patients and there had been demands from junior doctors to decentralise the treatment, citing work load.

With the fresh cases, the total positive cases in the state stood at 10,444 while the toll rose to 225 as the state continued to witness spike in fresh cases in recent days. Health Minister E Rajender appealed to the people to get tested if they have symptoms and not to panic even if they tested positive.

Those having symptoms can seek admission in hospitals, while the asymptomatic patients can stay at home, he told reporters here. Observing that the virus was not that dangerous compared to SARI and otherspreviously, he said only about 200 people, out of more than 9,000 people who tested positive in Telangana during the last four months, had succumbed to it.

The state government has recently announced around 50,000 samples would be tested in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts as part of measures to check spread of the virus. On Wednesday, a total of 719 cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed by neighbouring Ranga Reddy district with 86 cases.

A state government bulletin said 4,361 people have been discharged so far, while 5,858 were under treatment. According to the bulletin, 4,069 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the cumulative total to 67,318.

Rajender said the state government would unveil the 1,224 bed hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients in a few days. In this hospital, oxygen facility has been provided for 1,000 beds. Ventilator facility has been provided for 50 beds we are going to start this very soon, in two-three days, Rajender, who visited the new hospital, said.

He said outpatient services were already being offered in the hospital which would, in future, serve as a post graduate college with all the modern facilities, he said. On the decision to test about 50,000 samples in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts, he said testing was a continuous process and that the government would continue to test and provide treatment as long as the virus existed.

On some private hospitals allegedly seeking Rs one lakh deposit to start treatment and also saying there were no beds available, he said about 17,000 beds are available, after medical colleges chipping in for testing and treatment. Asserting that treatment was being provided in government hospitals with good facilities, including food and medical treatment, he said people should keep faith in state-run hospitals and not go for expensive treatment in private hospitals.

On mix-up and missing of bodies of COVID-19 patients, he said such an incident occurred as a family wrongly identified its kin. The authorities were now following precautions, including taking photographs of bodies, for identification, he said.

He found fault with people objecting to cremation or burial of bodies of COVID-19 patients in graveyards or crematoria. Are we not humans. How painful it is if a fellow human being cannot be buried after death? he asked.

The Minister also disapproved of instances of social boycott of families of COVID-19 patients. Rajender deprecated the campaign about rise in cases in Hyderabad and allegations that the state government was not addressing the issue.

some irresponsible people speak a lot, that it (virus) is spreading a lot in Hyderabad and it is not being taken care of. They are attempting to tarnish the image of Hyderabad or the prestige of the government. Our commitment towards Telangana people is unquestionable, he added.PTI SJR VS VS.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, State's count surges to 2,623

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the coronavirus cases in the state to 2623, said State Health Department in a bulletin. As per the departments bulletin, the death toll in the State stands ...

Pompeo says China's Africa lending creates unsustainable debt burdens

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday blasted Chinas policy on lending to African countries, reiterating Washingtons charges that it creates unsustainable debt burdens.Chinas President Xi Jinping indicated in a speech at a China-...

Why Frozen 3 requires extra time, Trailer on Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 released

Frozen 3 is undeniably a highly anticipated animated movies, thanks to Frozen 2 for making a successful record in the global box office. Frozen 2 ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global office and became the second highest gross...

India, US 'most essential' countries for global peace: Texas Governor

The US and India, as the worlds two leading democracies, can provide a balance globally and are the most essential countries to ensure peace and prosperity, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said. Participating in a webinar here on Tuesday, Ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020