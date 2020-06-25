Tripura govt to distribute nutrition kits to pregnant, lactating women

As part of its efforts to fight malnutrition and maternal mortality, the Tripura government has launched a scheme -- Mukhyamantri Matru Pushti Uphaar under which it would provide nutrition kits, containing ghee, jaggery among other items, to pregnant and lactating women. Announcing the scheme, state Minister for Social Welfare and Social Education Santana Chakma said at least 40,000 women would benefit from the kits, costing Rs 500 each.

The state government is expected to incur an expenditure of Rs 8 crore every year for the initiative, the minister said on Wednesday. "Many pregnant women and infants in our state suffer from malnutrition. We need to fight this menace. Under the new scheme, nutrition kits containing food items, such as peanuts, soya beans, mixed pulses, jaggery, and ghee, would be distributed to pregnant and lactating women," she said.

Those pregnant would have to undergo periodic check-ups at a nearby Primary Health Centre, and the kits would be given to them after each visit, Chakma said. Earlier, the state had doled out Rs 5,000 each under Pradhan Mantri Matru Bandana Yojana to 58,996 beneficiaries, after the birth of their first child.

"Children suffering from acute malnourishment were so far given four eggs every week, in accordance with the regulations. The guidelines have now been revised to grant them six eggs per week, 20 gm jaggery and 200 ml milk, six days every week," she added.