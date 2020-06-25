The Eiffel Tower in Paris reopened for visitors, although with restrictions, a potent sign of life returning to normal in France. By contrast, in California coronavirus cases are rising and Walt Disney Co said the reopening of theme parks and resort hotels there would be delayed pending approval from state officials.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 9.47 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 482,389​ have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1000 GMT on Thursday.

EUROPE

* The Eiffel Tower welcomed back visitors after the pandemic forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War Two.

* The lifting of coronavirus restrictions has made German consumers more eager to spend and more positive about their income prospects, a survey showed on Thursday.

* Hungary has lost 120,000 to 130,000 jobs due to the pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday, adding that the cabinet still expected the economy to contract by 3% this year.

AMERICAS

* Walt Disney Co said the- reopening of theme parks and resort hotels in California will be delayed until Disneyland receives approval from state officials, as the state is hit by a huge spike in new coronavirus cases.

* Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 947 new deaths from the coronavirus and 5,437 new cases.

* The University of Washington forecast nearly 180,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 by Oct. 1 as cases showed new signs of surging.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's second-most populous state deployed ambulances and mobile test centers in a coronavirus testing blitz as the country recorded the biggest daily rise in cases in two months.

* Indonesia has scaled back protection for some of the world's most important tropical forests ahead of the worst season for fires because of budget cuts due to the coronavirus, the environment ministry said.

* South Korea's central bank will ready steps to unwind monetary stimulus once the coronavirus crisis eases, although it would maintain its accommodative approach for now given current challenges, its chief said on Thursday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The number of coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states has doubled in a month to over 400,000, as the region's two biggest economies this week fully lifted curfews imposed to combat the infection.

* Millions of women and children in poor countries are at risk because the pandemic is disrupting health services they rely on, a World Bank global health expert has warned.

* All African countries have now developed laboratory capacity to test for the coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organization said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Egypt's Rameda Pharmaceutical has received requests to export Anviziram tablets, which are used to treat patients with the coronavirus, to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, and Yemen, but needs government approval first, its CEO told Reuters.

* Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir could be priced up to $5,080 per course based on benefits shown in COVID-19 patients, a U.S. drug pricing research group suggested.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World stocks spluttered to their lowest level in over a week on Thursday, as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases and an IMF warning of a nearly 5% plunge in the global economy this year hit the bulls again.

* Trade confidence among Canadian exporters has plunged to a record low of 56% as businesses have grappled with the economic effects of the pandemic and worried about increased protectionism, Canada's export credit agency said on Thursday.

* Britain's economy is shrinking at its fastest pace in centuries saps demand, but it is likely to bounce back to growth next quarter as more businesses reopen, a Reuters poll found.