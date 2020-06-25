Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vardhan launches mobile app to enable people have easy access to blood

Through this app, four units of blood can be requisitioned at a time and the blood bank will wait for 12 hours for the person to collect it." "At a time when the country is going through a pandemic, the mobile app will provide succour to all those who are in dire need of blood," the health minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:40 IST
Vardhan launches mobile app to enable people have easy access to blood

A mobile application that would enable people to access "safe blood" easily, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, was launched by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday. Developed by the E-Raktkosh team of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) under the Digital India scheme, the application will bring transparency and facilitate single-window access to blood services of the Indian Red Cross Society, officials said.

Vardhan said, "In the last few months, I received several complaints from people facing difficulties in accessing safe blood. Many people require blood-related services regularly because of certain medical conditions in their families. Through this app, four units of blood can be requisitioned at a time and the blood bank will wait for 12 hours for the person to collect it." "At a time when the country is going through a pandemic, the mobile app will provide succour to all those who are in dire need of blood," the health minister said. Users with this app can know the live status of blood availability at the national headquarters of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) blood bank in Delhi.  Once a request is placed through the app, the requisite units become visible to national headquarters blood bank in its e-Raktkosh dashboard and this allows assured delivery within the specified time, the health ministry said in a statement. The stock status of other Red Cross Blood Banks in the country is also visible in the app. It would also facilitate voluntary blood donation through its camp search feature that allows users to know the venue and time of scheduled camps nearby, officials said.

Urging people to donate blood, Vardhan said that any person below the age of 65 can give blood as many as four times a year. "Regular blood donation can prevent obesity, cardiac problems and many other ailments. Not just that, blood donation is also a spiritual path by which mankind can be served," he said.

After the launch, Vardhan also presided over the managing body meeting of the Indian Red Cross Society.  There, he said the IRCS has been playing a major role during COVID-19 pandemic alongside the government, especially in maintaining an adequate supply of safe blood by issuing passes to donors and organizing donation camps, according to a health ministry statement. All 89 IRCS blood banks and 1,100 branches across the country have collected more than 1,00,000 units of blood through in-house donations and from around 2,000 donation camps organized during the lockdown.

Also, more than 38,000 blood donors registered with NHQ Blood Bank have been contacted and motivated to donate blood. The NHQ Blood Bank conducted 55 blood donation camps collecting 2,896 units of blood. The IRCS has served more than 3,00,00,000 cooked meals and provided ration to more than 11,00,000 families..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Why there is no one beyond Modi-Shah in BJP: Ashok Gehlot

Lashing out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for targeting the Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked why there is no one beyond Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him in the BJP. Attacking the Congress on the 45th anniversary ...

Basic customs duty on solar equipment may hit SEZ mfg facilities: Experts

Even as the decision to impose basic custom duty on solar equipment is likely to boost domestic manufacturing, the move can be counter productive for manufacturers who have set up facilities in SEZs unless they are treated at par with units...

ICEA approaches govt over consignments from China being stuck at ports

Industry association India Cellular and Electronics Association ICEA has written to the government saying the move to check every consignment coming from China will disrupt supply chains, create shortage of products in the market, lead to m...

Hair salons in Maha to reopen from June 28: Minister

Hair salons in Maharashtra will be allowed to reopen from June 28, after over three months of downing shutters due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a state minister said on Thursday. State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadett...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020