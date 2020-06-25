Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF warns markets at risk of correction after run-up

The disconnect "raises the risk of another correction in risk asset prices," the IMF said, adding that valuations across many equity and corporate bond markets appear "stretched." The warning came just a day after the IMF slashed its 2020 global economic forecasts further. A correction could be prompted by a deeper and longer recession than currently anticipated, a second wave of the virus, reinstated containment methods or a resurgence of trade tensions, the IMF said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:00 IST
IMF warns markets at risk of correction after run-up

Markets for stocks and other risky assets could suffer a second swoon if the coronavirus spreads more widely, lockdowns are reimposed or trade tensions surge again, the International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.

Equity markets tailspinned into bear market territory in record time earlier this year as the virus and related lockdowns pounded sentiment, but they have broadly rallied from their March 23 low. The S&P, which fell 34% in just 23 trading days, has been boosted by central bank support, and is now roughly 10% off its record high. Stocks were, however, rocked on Wednesday as infections spiked in a number of U.S. states.

"A disconnect between financial market optimism and the evolution of the global economy has emerged," said the IMF in its Global Financial Stability Update. The disconnect "raises the risk of another correction in risk asset prices," the IMF said, adding that valuations across many equity and corporate bond markets appear "stretched." The warning came just a day after the IMF slashed its 2020 global economic forecasts further.

A correction could be prompted by a deeper and longer recession than currently anticipated, a second wave of the virus, reinstated containment methods or a resurgence of trade tensions, the IMF said. A broadening of global social unrest in response to rising economic inequality could also damage investor sentiment, the IMF said.

"Bear market rallies have occurred before, during periods of significant economic pressure, often only to unwind subsequently," it said. The IMF also pointed to risks from aggregate corporate debt at historically high levels relative to GDP and increased household debt.

"This means that there are now many economies with high levels of debt that are expected to face an extremely sharp economic slowdown," the IMF said. While banks entered the crisis with higher liquidity and capital buffers, insolvencies will test the resilience of the sector, the IMF said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Why there is no one beyond Modi-Shah in BJP: Ashok Gehlot

Lashing out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for targeting the Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked why there is no one beyond Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him in the BJP. Attacking the Congress on the 45th anniversary ...

Basic customs duty on solar equipment may hit SEZ mfg facilities: Experts

Even as the decision to impose basic custom duty on solar equipment is likely to boost domestic manufacturing, the move can be counter productive for manufacturers who have set up facilities in SEZs unless they are treated at par with units...

ICEA approaches govt over consignments from China being stuck at ports

Industry association India Cellular and Electronics Association ICEA has written to the government saying the move to check every consignment coming from China will disrupt supply chains, create shortage of products in the market, lead to m...

Hair salons in Maha to reopen from June 28: Minister

Hair salons in Maharashtra will be allowed to reopen from June 28, after over three months of downing shutters due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a state minister said on Thursday. State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadett...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020