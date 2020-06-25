Left Menu
Norway to lift travel curbs on European countries, with conditions, say media reports

Norway will lift travel restrictions to and from European countries that respect certain criteria regarding their COVID-19 situation from July 15, public broadcaster NRK and daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Thursday.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg is due to hold a news conference about "the coronavirus situation and travelling" at 1600 CET (1400 GMT). The Nordic country, which is not a member of the European Union but belongs to the passport-free Schengen travel zone, has some of the strictest travel restrictions in Europe.

Most non-residents, including tourists, are currently not allowed into the country. There are exceptions for those who work in sectors deemed crucial, such as agriculture or oil, and those who can prove a family link with Norway. They must undergo a 10-day quarantine. Since June 15 citizens and foreign residents of Denmark, Iceland, Finland and the Swedish island of Gotland have been allowed to enter Norway, and without undergoing quarantine.

People from mainland Sweden are not allowed into the country given the higher number of infections there. Norway moved early to impose a lockdown in mid-March and was able to begin lifting restrictions after Easter. The main restriction still in place is a ban on gatherings of more than 200 people.

Norway, with a population of 5.4 million, had confirmed a total of 8,793 COVID-19 cases, with 249 deaths, as of Thursday.

