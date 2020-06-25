Left Menu
Development News Edition

Workers demand investigation at Chile´s Codelco over coronavirus deaths

Codelco on Wednesday reported the death of one of its workers amid the fast-spreading pandemic, but in an internal memo said the miner had contracted the coronavirus outside of work. Chile´s Federation of Copper Workers (FTC), a top mine union group, rejected the claim, demanding an investigation into the man´s death and calling Codelco´s management of the crisis "incompetent." "It is unacceptable that Codelco's senior management tries to evade its legal responsibilities to protect ...

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:32 IST
Workers demand investigation at Chile´s Codelco over coronavirus deaths

Unionized mine workers in Chile late on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the death of a third miner from coronavirus at state-run Codelco, increasing pressure on the world´s largest copper producer as cases soar throughout the South American nation. Codelco on Wednesday reported the death of one of its workers amid the fast-spreading pandemic, but in an internal memo said the miner had contracted the coronavirus outside of work.

Chile´s Federation of Copper Workers (FTC), a top mine union group, rejected the claim, demanding an investigation into the man´s death and calling Codelco´s management of the crisis "incompetent." "It is unacceptable that Codelco's senior management tries to evade its legal responsibilities to protect ... the health and safety of its workers," the federation said in the statement.

Codelco did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "In this context, our union organization will not rule out ... bringing to justice those responsible for the breach of these preventive measures," the federation said.

Codelco, which turns all its profits over to the state, has maintained output with a skeleton crew since the pandemic struck in March. But unions have demanded beefed-up safety measures in recent weeks as cases have exploded throughout the northern mining region. Chile´s government, whose coffers depend on copper exports, has been forced to walk a fine line between maintaining production and protecting workers. Unlike neighboring Peru, the world´s second largest producer, it has resisted shutting down its sprawling copper and lithium mines.

The country´s Geology and Mining Service, which oversees the industry, said on Wednesday it was meeting with the miners to discuss strengthening health protocols. The agency's director, Alfonso Domeyko, said miners had stressed to him the importance of workers practicing "self-care" measures in their communities as well as at work.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

New York City police officer arrested after apparent chokehold arrest

A New York City police officer was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with strangulation and attempted strangulation after videos emerged over the weekend that appeared to show him using a banned chokehold to arrest a man on a city bo...

Western, Arab states pledge $1.5 billion for Sudan's troubled transition

Western and Arab countries pledged 1.5 billion at a conference hosted by Germany to help Sudan ease an economic crisis hampering its transition towards democracy after the fall of autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir. The European Union pledged...

'The money's gone': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion

Wirecard collapsed on Thursday owing creditors almost 4 billion after disclosing a gaping hole in its books that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.The payments company filed for insolvency at a Munich court ...

DBE takes responsibility to manage public schooling seriously: Motshekga

The Department of Basic Education says while the decision to reopen schools was not taken lightly, as it tries to save what is left of the academic year, it is not going to gamble with human lives.During the virtual ministerial briefing of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020