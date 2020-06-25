Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby will open doors to spectators

"Our team is deeply committed to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever, and we will take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of all who attend and participate in the Derby," said Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery in a statement. Normally run on the first Saturday in May, the first jewel of North American thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown instead finds itself this year sandwiched between the Belmont and Preakness Stakes.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:39 IST
Horse racing-Kentucky Derby will open doors to spectators
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Kentucky Derby, which was rescheduled for Sept. 5 due to the novel coronavirus, will allow spectators onto the grounds to watch the Run for the Roses even as COVID-19 infections surge across parts of the United States, Churchill Downs Racetrack said on Thursday. "Our team is deeply committed to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever, and we will take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of all who attend and participate in the Derby," said Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery in a statement.

Normally run on the first Saturday in May, the first jewel of North American thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown instead finds itself this year sandwiched between the Belmont and Preakness Stakes. The Belmont was run last Saturday without spectators in Elmont, New York and won by Tiz the Law.

The Preakness has been rescheduled for Oct. 3. The longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, the Kentucky Derby is also one of sport's biggest parties famous for women in lavish head wear and men in sharp suits sipping on Mint Juleps.

While spectators will be welcomed back to Churchill Downs they will face strict health and safety guidelines. Churchill Downs did not confirm the number of tickets that will be made available only that there would be capacity reductions to limit overall crowd density.

Guests will be encouraged to wear a mask at all times unless seated in their reserved seat or venue. "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have established a comprehensive set of operating procedures, which include a multitude of precautionary measures to be followed while fans are in attendance at our facility," said Flanery. "We are determined to keep our customers, employees and communities as safe as we responsibly can."

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

New York City police officer arrested after apparent chokehold arrest

A New York City police officer was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with strangulation and attempted strangulation after videos emerged over the weekend that appeared to show him using a banned chokehold to arrest a man on a city bo...

Western, Arab states pledge $1.5 billion for Sudan's troubled transition

Western and Arab countries pledged 1.5 billion at a conference hosted by Germany to help Sudan ease an economic crisis hampering its transition towards democracy after the fall of autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir. The European Union pledged...

'The money's gone': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion

Wirecard collapsed on Thursday owing creditors almost 4 billion after disclosing a gaping hole in its books that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.The payments company filed for insolvency at a Munich court ...

DBE takes responsibility to manage public schooling seriously: Motshekga

The Department of Basic Education says while the decision to reopen schools was not taken lightly, as it tries to save what is left of the academic year, it is not going to gamble with human lives.During the virtual ministerial briefing of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020